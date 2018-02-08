In-depth: Mill Valley cemetery offers green burials

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — The Bay Area has long been known for being at the forefront of the environmental movement.

But despite being an epicenter for all things green, there are only a few places in the Bay Area where the earth-conscious can go to their final resting place without negatively impacting the planet.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly has an in-depth look at one Mill Valley cemetery that is part of this growing movement.

Watch the above video to see Maureen’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES