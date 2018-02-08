INTERVIEW: Why was there an increase in suicides after Robin Williams killed himself?

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Revealing research just published shows there was a sizable increase in suicides after the death of actor Robin Williams.
The comedian took his own life back in 2014 in his Tiburon home.
Joining KRON4 on Thursday night is Courtney Brown from the San Francisco Suicide Prevention.
Watch the above video to see the full interview.
