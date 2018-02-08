KRON4 Morning Buzz: Lakers’ Lonzo Ball expecting a baby



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, baby baller on the way and mother and son divided.

The Warriors take on the Mavericks Thursday night, but the big question is if they will win. The Warriors lost three of the last four games, so fans are starting to worry.

Big Baller Brand is about to get even bigger. Lakers guard, Lonzo Ball is having a baby with his high school sweetheart, Denise. She’s been featured on the family’s reality show and handles Big Baller’s women’s line.

It’s hard to break away from a helicopter parent, especially if they’re sitting next to you and want to. Star football recruit, Jacob Copland, land the hard way and it was all on live television. His mom was wearing an Alabama sweatshirt and Tennessee hat when he announced that he’s heading to Florida. While everyone in the stands is cheering, she gets up and walks off.

