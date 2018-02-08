Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash kills teen in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A Petaluma man was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI after his 18-year-old passenger was killed when he crashed.

Police say 23-year-old Lucas John McFadden was driving on Shoreline Highway in Marshall at around 4:40 a.m. last Monday when he collided head-on with a trailer towing an excavator.

The collision killed McFadden’s passenger Ricardo De Santiago, 18, of Marshall.

McFadden suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was later arrested. He’s now being held at the Marin County Jail on a $500,000 bail and is facing

A GoFundMe was set up to help Santiago’s family cover funeral expenses.

