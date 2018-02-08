McDonald’s giving away 18k gold ‘Bling Mac’ ring

OAK BROOK, IL (WFLA) — If your partner loves their Big Macs – then they’re really going to want this.
McDonald’s is giving away this big mac beauty.
According to CNN, it’s a seven-layer, stackable ring called the “Bling-Mac,” and Cosmo reports it’s worth upwards of $12,000.
But McDonald’s is giving the 18 karat gold, gem-encrusted version of its classic sandwich away for free.
For a chance to win it, social media users must tweet out their love for the Big Mac, using the hashtag #BlingMacContest.
McDonald’s tongue-in-cheek promotion comes with the launch of three different Big Mac sizes: Grand Big Mac, Big Mac, and Mac Junior.
