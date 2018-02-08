Report: 49ers sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo to $137M contract

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract, according to multiple sources.

This makes Garoppolo the highest paid player in NFL history.

“We’re going to work hard to try to keep him as a 49er for a long, long time,” general manager John Lynch said previously when asked about Garoppolo’s future with the team. “We’re really happy with the way he played. We think he’s got some abilities that are unique and we want him here.”

Garoppolo’s arrival totally transformed a team that began the season with nine straight losses under first-year coach Kyle Shanahan and ended it with five straight wins after Garoppolo took over as starter.

He threw for 1,542 yards during those starts and looked the part of a franchise quarterback the Niners (6-10) hoped they had acquired when they dealt a second-round pick to New England at the trade deadline.

“Obviously, Jimmy came in and he was fabulous,” Lynch said. “He was great for us and he made people around him better and I think that’s the mark of a player who has an opportunity to be special is do you make people around you better? He did that.”

