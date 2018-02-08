San Francisco Police investigate homicide near Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a homicide after a man was killed Wednesday night near Union Square, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department received a report of a homicide in the 500 block of Post Street at around 6:33 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police described him as a 30-year-old man.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and police have not identified any suspect.

Further details were not made available by police.

