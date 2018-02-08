San Mateo police will start wearing body cameras

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Officers with the San Mateo Police Department will start wearing body cameras.

The department announced on Thursday that all officers are now equipped with the body-worn cameras.

The cameras will be mounted on their chest or helmet.

Officers will record incidents they deem as necessary.

Here is the full statement from police:

As we start the new year, the San Mateo Police Department is excited to announce our implementation of an exciting new initiative designed to increase transparency, accountability, credibility and evidence collection. All of our San Mateo Police Officers are now equipped with Body Worn Cameras (BWC) and they will be capturing our critical contacts and responses to crime and critical incidents. After a yearlong planning and research process, including several months of beta-testing devices from three different vendors, SMPD received approval from City Council to contract with Axon. This well-established vendor will provide cameras as well as digital evidence collection systems that are based on strict criteria and ease of use. After a further months-long agency-specific development and pilot trial, we are now at full implementation. You may notice our officers wearing their cameras (picture attached,) mounted either on their chest or helmet for motor officers. These devices will record as deemed necessary and in accordance with policy. Except when precluded from doing so by exigency, officers will announce they are recording the interactions. BWC’s give our officers the ability to document their daily professional conduct, improve their ability to gather excellent evidence for investigations, and promote our department-wide philosophy of transparency. We are already finding it extremely helpful for reviewing incidents the community may have concerns over, and our officers have embraced the project wholly as it is a critical opportunity to accurately capture incidents. We expect greatly improved digital evidence captured with these devices that will also assist with successful investigations and prosecution of crimes. “This is an exciting moment for our department and our City as we move forward with our 21st Century Policing Initiatives. There is a reason why over half of police departments nationwide are moving towards this BWC technology. It benefits our community, benefits our department and officers, as well as benefits our ability to capture digital evidence and further prosecution. It’s a win-win and my thanks to our staff, supporting departments and City Council for putting this important tool in our officers’ hands.” said San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer. If you have any questions about our Body Worn Camera Program, don’t hesitate to stop and chat with one of our officers. You can also contact Sergeant Amanda Von Glahn at avonglahn@cityofsanamteo.org. Attached is copy of frequently asked questions . Sgt. Amanda Von Glahn

