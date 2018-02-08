WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has passed a massive, bipartisan budget agreement and spending bill to reopen the shuttered federal government.
The bill now moves to the House.
Senators voted 71-28 to approve the deal, easily overcoming objections from Republican fiscal conservatives who say the bill marks a return to unchecked deficit spending.
The bill stalled in the Senate Thursday night when one of the opponents, Sen. Rand Paul, refused to allow a speedy vote.
Paul’s protest forced Congress to miss a midnight deadline for passing a funding measure to keep the government operating.
- SF RANKS 5TH IN WORLD’S WORST TRAFFIC CONGESTION
- 3 KILLED IN SEPARATE SAN JOSE SHOOTINGS
- MAN ALLEGEDLY PUT KITTEN IN FREEZER, THREW HER OFF BALCONY
- POLICE WARN OF CHILD PORN SENT THROUGH FACEBOOK
- TODDLER FOUND FROZEN TO DEATH ON PORCH
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE