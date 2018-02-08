Shelter-in-place lifted after San Leandro police call off search for suspect

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place had been issued in San Leandro on Thursday night as police were searching for a suspect.
But at around 8:30 p.m., police tweeted they have called off the search, but the suspect is still on the loose.
The suspect is described as a black man, 41 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a maroon hoodie.
Police were looking for the suspect between Marina Boulevard to Wayne Avenue and Pacific Avenue to Wayne Avenue.
K-9s were assisting in the search.
