Shelter-in-place lifted after San Leandro police call off search for suspect

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place had been issued in San Leandro on Thursday night as police were searching for a suspect.

But at around 8:30 p.m., police tweeted they have called off the search, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The suspect is described as a black man, 41 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a maroon hoodie.

Police were looking for the suspect between Marina Boulevard to Wayne Avenue and Pacific Avenue to Wayne Avenue.

K-9s were assisting in the search.

