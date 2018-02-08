Study: Silicon Valley attracting record number of foreigners; locals leaving

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More and more Bay Area residents are getting fed up with the high cost of living and the crowded freeways.

But while tens of thousands of people are leaving for other places, you might be surprised at who’s moving in.

In the past two years, the region from Santa Clara to Daly City has lost 44,000 people to other parts of the country.

At the same time, it gained almost 45,000 new immigrants from foreign countries.

The online real estate firm Redfin says Sacramento is the top choice for people leaving the South Bay, followed by Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and San Diego.

And the migration is driving up real estate prices in those cities.

At the same time, Silicon Valley is attracting record numbers of foreigners.

The joint venture economic study found 2 out of 5 residents of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties were born in another country.

A higher percentage than San Francisco, and far above the state and national averages.

Mexico, China, India, and other Asian countries supply two-thirds of the immigrants.

Foreign-born workers now occupy two-thirds of the jobs in computers and mathematics.

And for the first time, a majority of residents speak a language other than English at home.

