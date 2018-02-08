The reason behind BART’s new yellow seats

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you ride BART, you may have noticed some of the seats have turned yellow recently.

According to BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost, BART is replacing the covers of all priority seats on cars with this new yellow-mustard fabric.

“It’s an overt way of reminding people these seats are for those who need it,” Trost said.

The priority seats next to the train door are for seniors and people with disabilities.

The idea is to have seats that stand out compared to others to remind people that they’re not for everyone.

The process will take a few months to complete, according to Trost.

BART’s new Fleet of the Future cars already have a different color for priority seating.

The Kriger was impressed by the “Dwight K Schrute” yellow color of the #sfbart seat cover this morning. #sfmnidiaries pic.twitter.com/YqqpWVrtXO — Robert Caleb Kriger (@E205Krigdaddy) February 6, 2018

.@SFBART adds yellow seat covers to certain parts of older train cars to remind people to leave more accessible seats for those who need them. pic.twitter.com/njhtqMzL9J — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) February 8, 2018

