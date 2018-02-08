The reason behind BART’s new yellow seats

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Twitter user Robert Caleb Kriger‏ @E205Krigdaddy)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you ride BART, you may have noticed some of the seats have turned yellow recently.

According to BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost, BART is replacing the covers of all priority seats on cars with this new yellow-mustard fabric.

“It’s an overt way of reminding people these seats are for those who need it,” Trost said.

The priority seats next to the train door are for seniors and people with disabilities.

The idea is to have seats that stand out compared to others to remind people that they’re not for everyone.

The process will take a few months to complete, according to Trost.

BART’s new Fleet of the Future cars already have a different color for priority seating.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s