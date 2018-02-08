VIDEO: Man saves neighbors from Los Gatos fire



LOS GATOS (KRON)–A South Bay man jumped into action to save his neighbors from flames that broke out at a duplex Wednesday night.

KRON4’s Will Trans was live at the scene and says the fire erupted around 9:15 p.m.

AJ Scott was inside his home when he heard a loud crackling sound and people yelling.

Initially, he thought something was going on inside his neighbor’s home until he saw the flames.

He rushed to the burning home and pulled his neighbors to safety.

Firefighters feared the blazes would run through the attic and spread throughout the neighborhood. Crews battled the blaze from the back of the duplex to keep the flames from advancing.

While Scott was rescuing neighbors in one part of the duplex, firefighters saved residents in the other half.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

