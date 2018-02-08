VIDEO: Massive water main break floods San Mateo streets

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A large water main break has closed off a major road in San Mateo Thursday morning.

According to the San Mateo Police Department, the break occurred in the area of South El Camino Real and Notre Dame Avenue.

Two lanes on southbound El Camino are closed from 9th Ave. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Authorities say water pressure will affect the Hayward Park and Central San Mateo areas.

The break has flooded St. Matthew’s Catholic Church located at 1 Notre Dame Avenue.

St. Matthews School has been closed for the day.

