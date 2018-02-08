MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
ALAMO (KRON) — An East Bay couple is breathing a sigh of relief on Thursday night after flushing their engagement ring down the toilet and living in fear for days.
Neighbors joined the search, and after snaking through 100 feet of piping over three days, they were able to locate the ring.
KRON4’s Ali Reid has the unbelievable story from Alamo.
Watch the above video to see Ali’s full report.
