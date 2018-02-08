MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — A family is pleading for help locating a 50-year-old missing man from the Bay Area.

The details of his disappearance are making the case challenging for police.

On Tuesday, the San Rafael Police Department was contacted by family members of Don Alan Wilson, a 50-year-old resident of San Rafael.

Police say according to family members, Wilson was scheduled to meet his fiancé in Philadelphia that day.

Sgt. Lisa Holton with the San Rafael Police Department told KRON4 they visited Don Wilson’s residence in San Rafael, and the door was unlocked.

But no sight of Wilson.

However, there were no signs of struggle or anything suspicious.

But they did look into the flight that he was supposed to catch from SFO.

Sgt. Holton says Wilson’s family and friends are all trying to find him and contact him through calls, texts, and emails.

But no one is getting through.

Wilson is described as a white male adult, 6 foot 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with a shaved head.

He is possibly driving this gray 2002 range rover, with a California license plate.

Police are asking the public for help.

Anyone with any information regarding Wilson’s whereabouts should contact the San Rafael Police Department at (415)-485-3000.

