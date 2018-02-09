12-year-old says he was followed by car with tinted windows in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON) — Police are investigating after a child says he was followed by a car with tinted windows Wednesday in Petaulma.

The 12-year-old says around 7:00 a.m. he was walking eastbound on McKenzie Ave. when it started, according to Petaluma Police Department.

While he was walking, he noticed a gold, older model Toyota Corolla driving slowly about 15-20 feet behind him.

“The Toyota continued to slowly follow the victim as he continued to walk. At one point the victim came to a complete stop, at which time the Toyota came to a stop,” police said.

The boy got scared and hid behind a parked car, at which point the Toyota drove out of the area.

The boy estimates he was being following for 1-3 minutes.

Police say the driver never tried talking to the boy.

Due to the car’s tinted windows, the boy was unable to give police a description of the driver.

This is all preliminary information and the Petaluma Police Department has not been able to establish that a crime was committed.

Anyone with information related to this incident or similar incidents is asked to please call Police Officer Estrella, 707-781-1206.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES