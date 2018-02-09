12-year-old says he was followed by car with tinted windows in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON) — Police are investigating after a child says he was followed by a car with tinted windows Wednesday in Petaulma.
The 12-year-old says around 7:00 a.m. he was walking eastbound on McKenzie Ave. when it started, according to Petaluma Police Department.
While he was walking, he noticed a gold, older model Toyota Corolla driving slowly about 15-20 feet behind him.
“The Toyota continued to slowly follow the victim as he continued to walk. At one point the victim came to a complete stop, at which time the Toyota came to a stop,” police said.
The boy got scared and hid behind a parked car, at which point the Toyota drove out of the area.
The boy estimates he was being following for 1-3 minutes.
Police say the driver never tried talking to the boy.
Due to the car’s tinted windows, the boy was unable to give police a description of the driver.
This is all preliminary information and the Petaluma Police Department has not been able to establish that a crime was committed.
Anyone with information related to this incident or similar incidents is asked to please call Police Officer Estrella, 707-781-1206.
