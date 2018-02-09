19-year-old accused of multiple counts of child sex abuse, bestiality

CACHE COUNTY (News4Utah)- A 19-year-old is behind bars after police say he sexually abused at least five kids.

Christopher VanDam of Lewiston was arrested Thursday on charges of sex abuse of a child, sexual battery, bestiality, and multiple counts of sodomy on a child.

Officers say the victims ranged from age 4 to 13. “The abuse has been ongoing for several years,” Sheriff Chad Jensen with Cache County Sheriff’s Office said.

As for the bestiality, police say there were also two dogs involved.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the tip line at 435-755-1100.

