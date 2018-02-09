5th suspect wanted in Santa Rosa home invasions that left one dead

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are asking for help locating the fifth suspect wanted in connection with Thursday’s home invasions that left one person dead in Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Amber Hembree, also known as “Skittles.”

Sheriff’s officials say she should be considered armed and dangerous and is a documented Crip gang member from Virginia.

If you have seen this woman, know her or know her whereabouts you are asked to call the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2650. She was last seen Thursday morning in Vallejo.

The first home invasion robbery happened at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Fulton Road.

One person in the house was shot and taken to a local hospital. That person’s medical condition is not known right now.

The second home invasion happened at around 6:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of Melcon Lane.

One person in the house was fatally shot and died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

Authorities say both robberies appear to be marijuana-related.

Later that morning, the suspect’s van was spotted at a Denny’s in Vallejo.

They led police on a pursuit that ended in a crash.

Four suspects were taken into custody.

