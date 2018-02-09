MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN PABLO (KRON) — A man dubbed the “latex glove bandit” robbed a San Pablo convenience store twice in the last couple of months, police said.
The first robbery happened on Dec. 22 at around 8:30 p.m. at the La Esperanza Express, located at 1852 Rumrill Blvd. Two Hispanic men, wearing black hooded sweatshirts, face masks, and blue latex gloves, robbed the store with a black handgun.
The two men took cash and ran away.
On Jan. 26, at around 7:13 p.m., a Hispanic man wearing similar clothes as the first robbery, and blue latex gloves, again stole cash from the register at the same store. The suspect also had a black handgun.
Police say the two robberies are related.
Police released surveillance video of the January robbery.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (510)-215-3150.
