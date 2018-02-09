MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART officials hope posters designed by local art students will remind riders of proper etiquette when riding the transit system.

It’s part of an effort to boost business because ridership is down at night seven days a week.

Riders KRON4 spoke with are fans of the idea.

They say anything BART can do to make the experience better is welcome.

So, some time by the end of this month, BART commuters can look forward to more creative do’s and don’ts.

In the video, you can see a generic list on a plaque in the station that BART is trying to move away from, and instead, put up eye-catching posters they hope most people will be drawn to.

They brought in California College of the Arts graphic design students to spearhead the project and come up with the designs that remind people basic things like keeping seats open for people, not your bags, give up a seat for a pregnant woman, and BART elevators are not your bathroom.

BART Board Director Bevan Dufty tells KRON4 although it may be common sense, it still happens.

Commuters say they find that really sad, but like the new idea.

