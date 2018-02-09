Facebook testing “Downvoting” of comments

(WTNH) — Facebook has been changing its’ newsfeed to show “more meaningful interactions” between friends, family, and brands.

To help with learning more about content that users engage with and being able to surface posts, photos and videos that matter, the social media giant is testing a “downvote” button on comments.

In addition to being able to like or reply to comments, besides those two features, some users may also see “downvote” displayed.

Upon clicking that option, additional choices are presented to the user to report the comment as “Offensive”, “Misleading”, and “Off Topic” as a way to give feedback to Facebook.

