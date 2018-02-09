Gary’s Mailbag: Do you and your wife ever go out to dinner without your kids?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • The Warriors are always complaining and lead the league in technical fouls. If Steve Kerr is so classy, how does this happen? – Ike
  • I’m sorry your friend Tom Brady choked in the clutch with that fumble. – Frank
  • Do you and your wife ever go out to dinner without your kids? – Wyatt
  • I like sports, but why is there so much of it on television? I enjoy variety. – Rachel
  • You never read my text when I compliment you. OK, you are very overrated. – Chris

