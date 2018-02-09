Gary’s Mailbag: Do you and your wife ever go out to dinner without your kids?

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- The Warriors are always complaining and lead the league in technical fouls. If Steve Kerr is so classy, how does this happen? – Ike
- I’m sorry your friend Tom Brady choked in the clutch with that fumble. – Frank
- Do you and your wife ever go out to dinner without your kids? – Wyatt
- I like sports, but why is there so much of it on television? I enjoy variety. – Rachel
- You never read my text when I compliment you. OK, you are very overrated. – Chris
Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.
- 5TH SUSPECT WANTED IN DEADLY NORTH BAY HOME INVASIONS
- ARMED SUSPECTS AT-LARGE AFTER FREMONT HOME INVASION
- ARRESTS MADE IN SUSPICIOUS DEATH NEAR UNION SQUARE
- SAN RAFAEL MAN GOES MISSING DAY HE WAS TO VISIT FIANCÉ
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE