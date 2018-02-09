MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In a time of extreme political polarization, California is a state where the Democrats are in control.
In fact, in the Bay Area assembly delegation, there is only one Republican.
That Republican is Catherine Baker, and she insists, even though some feel it is a dirty word, she is bi-partisan to the core
Pam Moore has her story.
