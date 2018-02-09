In-depth: KRON4’s Pam Moore speaks with Bay Area’s only Republican state assemblymember

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In a time of extreme political polarization, California is a state where the Democrats are in control.

In fact, in the Bay Area assembly delegation, there is only one Republican.

That Republican is Catherine Baker, and she insists, even though some feel it is a dirty word, she is bi-partisan to the core

Pam Moore has her story.

