INTERVIEW: What is BART working on to improve the transit system?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is working on multiple projects to try to improve the transit system.

That includes the proposal of building a second Transbay Tube, as well as new posters being displayed at stations; they are a reminder for riders to keep the trains sanitary.

Joining KRON4 on Friday to talk about the future of BART is Bevan Dufty from the BART board of directors.

