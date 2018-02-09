INTERVIEW: What is BART working on to improve the transit system?

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is working on multiple projects to try to improve the transit system.
That includes the proposal of building a second Transbay Tube, as well as new posters being displayed at stations; they are a reminder for riders to keep the trains sanitary.
Joining KRON4 on Friday to talk about the future of BART is Bevan Dufty from the BART board of directors.
Watch the above video to see the full interview.
