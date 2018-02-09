KRON4 Morning Buzz: Jimmy Garoppolo signs richest deal in NFL history

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, Jimmy Garoppolo signs a historical NFL contract, Cleveland goes haywire at the NBA deadline, and Klay Thompson gets a surprise birthday cake.

49ers quarterback “Jimmy G” is waking up this morning with the richest deal in NFL history… 5 years $137.5 million dollars.

Garappolo gets $74 million guaranteed.

That’s $10 million for every game he’s started in his career. He’s played 5 games with the 49ers and two with Patriots. Now he’ll make more in 5 years than Brady’s made in 14!

