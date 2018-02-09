Livermore woman arrested in crash that killed 2 people

LIVERMORE (KRON) — A Livermore woman was arrested after causing a deadly crash that killed two people last year.

It happened on Stanley Boulevard in Livermore the night before Thanksgiving.

Authorities say Lauren Davis was driving drunk when she swerved off the road, rolling the car several times.

16-year-old Violet Campbell died at the scene while 25-year-old Alexys Garcia died a week later from her injuries.

Davis is being charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Here is the full statement from police:

DUBLIN, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Dublin Area has arrested Lauren April Davis on charges of 187 (a)PC- Murder and 191.5 (a)PC – Gross Vehicular Manslaughter. On November 22, 2017 Davis was driving her 2004 Kia Sorrento on Stanley Boulevard west of Isabel Avenue. Due to Davis’s intoxication, she allowed her vehicle to veer off the roadway where it rolled multiple times. The collision tragically took the life of 16 year old Violet Campbell and 25 year old Alexys Garcia. Officers from the CHP Dublin Area and Golden Gate Division completed an extensive investigation. On January 16, 2018 the investigation was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s office. After extensive review Davis was charged with 187 (a)PC and 191.5 (a)PC . Today officers from the CHP obtained an arrest warrant from the Alameda County District Attorney’s office for Davis. At 3:35 p.m. officers arrested Davis at a local residence in Livermore without incident. Davis was transported to Santa Rita Jail for processing and booking. “The California Highway Patrol is committed to ensuring that drunk and drug impaired drivers are removed from our highways. We are dedicated to preventing DUI related tragedies. We will continue to support both the Campbell and Garcia families as this case proceeds through the judicial system.” – Captain Christopher Sherry, Commander of the Dublin CHP Area All media inquiries can be directed to Officer Tyler Hahn of the CHP Dublin Area

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES