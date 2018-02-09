Los Angeles District Attorney reviewing potential sexual assault case against actor Steven Seagal

By Published:
Steven Seagal
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, actor Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia. Jenny McCarthy said on her Sirius XM show Nov. 9, 2017, that Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition in 1995. A Seagal spokesman has denied the McCarthy’s accusations to The Daily Beast. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing a potential sexual assault case against actor Steven Seagal.

A spokesman for the district attorney said Friday that Beverly Hills police handed over the case on Jan. 31.

Investigators have said they are looking into an alleged incident that happened in 2005.

A number of women have accused Seagal of sexual harassment or assault in recent months.

They include actresses Jenny McCarthy, Julianna Margulies, and Portia De Rossi.

They said Seagal used auditions for his movies to make inappropriate advances towards them.

McCarthy claims that Seagal tried to get her to take off her clothes when she auditioned for Under Siege 2 in 1995.

That’s despite the fact, according to McCarthy, that the script did not call for any nude scenes.

Seagal denied her accusation, and he is not commenting on the new investigation.

