LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing a potential sexual assault case against actor Steven Seagal.

A spokesman for the district attorney said Friday that Beverly Hills police handed over the case on Jan. 31.

Investigators have said they are looking into an alleged incident that happened in 2005.

A number of women have accused Seagal of sexual harassment or assault in recent months.

They include actresses Jenny McCarthy, Julianna Margulies, and Portia De Rossi.

They said Seagal used auditions for his movies to make inappropriate advances towards them.

McCarthy claims that Seagal tried to get her to take off her clothes when she auditioned for Under Siege 2 in 1995.

That’s despite the fact, according to McCarthy, that the script did not call for any nude scenes.

Seagal denied her accusation, and he is not commenting on the new investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES