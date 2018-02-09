MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Protecting and preserving our precious, beautiful bay waters is a big job.
In Marin County, you might be surprised at how many gross, dangerous things are not where they should be.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
