People Behaving Badly: What’s washing up on shore in Marin County?

By and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Protecting and preserving our precious, beautiful bay waters is a big job.

In Marin County, you might be surprised at how many gross, dangerous things are not where they should be.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s