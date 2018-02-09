SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A married couple with three kids was arrested for selling meth in Santa Rosa, police said.

Detectives found about 3 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $80,000 in cash, a loaded gun, and evidence of drug trafficking in the home.

Police arrested Jose Ibarra and his wife Reveriana Torres Cruz on multiple drug charges.

The couple shared the home with their three young children.

The children were placed in the care of family members while the investigation continues.

Here is the full statement from police:

Ever wonder what happens when you call the Santa Rosa Police Department to report narcotic activity in your neighborhood? We have a group of Narcotics Detectives who work to follow up on these complaints and locate those who are trafficking narcotics in and around our city. A recent investigation led our Narcotics Detectives to a residence in the 6400 block of Old Redwood Highway. This morning, a group of detectives served a search warrant at this location, and contacted a husband and wife who were sharing a bedroom with their 10, 8, and 2-year-old children. The parents were identified as 37-year-old Jose Ramirez-Ibarra and 34-year-old Reveriana Torres-Cruz. A search of their shared bedroom revealed nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine, a loaded .380 caliber handgun, and almost $80,000 in cash. The children were safely placed in the care of family members, and Ramirez-Ibarra and Torres-Cruz were arrested on a variety of felony narcotic and weapons offenses. If you see narcotic trafficking activity in your neighborhood in Santa Rosa, please do not hesitate to report the illegal behavior to our narcotics team at 707-543-DRUG (3784). Together, we can make Santa Rosa a safer community.

