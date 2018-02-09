Significant sinkhole opens up on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — A significant sinkhole on Interstate 880 is causing traffic delays in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The sinkhole on northbound I-880 at 66th Avenue was reported to CHP at around 10:51 a.m.
CHP Oakland says the dip is affecting the fast lane.
Cal-Trans crews are on scene working to repair the dip.
Use KRON4’s Traffic Center to find alternative routes
Further details are not available at this time.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
- SF RANKS 5TH IN WORLD’S WORST TRAFFIC CONGESTION
- 3 KILLED IN SEPARATE SAN JOSE SHOOTINGS
- MAN ALLEGEDLY PUT KITTEN IN FREEZER, THREW HER OFF BALCONY
- POLICE WARN OF CHILD PORN SENT THROUGH FACEBOOK
- TODDLER FOUND FROZEN TO DEATH ON PORCH
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE