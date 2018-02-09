Significant sinkhole opens up on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — A significant sinkhole on Interstate 880 is causing traffic delays in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The sinkhole on northbound I-880 at 66th Avenue was reported to CHP at around 10:51 a.m.

CHP Oakland says the dip is affecting the fast lane.

Cal-Trans crews are on scene working to repair the dip.

Be careful while traveling I-880NB, North of 66th Ave. A traffic hazard caused by a dip in the roadway is affecting the fast lane. Cal-Trans crews are on scene, and repairing the dip. #EastBayTraffic — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 9, 2018

