Suspicious car follows 12-year-old boy in Petaluma

PETALUMA (KRON) — Petaluma police are looking for a suspicious car that followed a 12-year-old boy as he walked to school on Wednesday morning.
At around 7 a.m., police say the boy was walking east on McKenzie Avenue. As he was walking, he noticed a gold, older model Toyota Corolla traveling behind him slowly.
The Toyota, which had tinted windows, was about 15-20 feet behind the boy.
When the boy stopped walking, the car did as well, police said.
Authorities said the boy became scared and hid behind a parked car. That’s when the suspect car sped away.
The boy told police the car followed him between 1 and 3 minutes.
The driver never talked to the victim, police said.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 707-781-1206.
