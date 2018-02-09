Trump signs new budget deal, officially ending government shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) — President Trump announced he signed a new budget deal Friday morning to officially end the federal government shutdown.

After the $400 billion spending plan was passed in the Senate, it was then passed to the House where it was approved with a  240-186 vote.

The measure clears a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs.

Trump announced he signed the deal on Twitter:

The shutdown was the second in three weeks.

The breakdown came largely in the Senate, when after a day of inaction, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky went rogue and stalled a vote in protest over his party’s willingness to bust the budget. But Democrats also had their divisions and wrangling, largely with liberal upset the measure was not tied to any plans to assist the “Dreamer” immigrants.

Most Democrats opposed the measure, following the lead of Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who tried but failed to use the moment to secure a promise for a separate vote on immigration. Until the final minutes, it was not clear the bill would pass and many Democrats held their votes, making the tally creep slowly and giving no indication which way it might go.

There was far less drama in the Senate, where the measure sailed through on a 71-28 vote.

