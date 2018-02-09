MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MANCHACA, Texas (KRON/CNN) — Medical marijuana has been legal in California for more than 20 years.

But that’s not the case for some states, including Texas.

Recently, Texas has legalized medical marijuana for epilepsy patients.

And one couple is eager to try it on their son.

Oscar Wilkens is a 2-year-old. He had his first seizure when he was just 5 months old.

His parents say physical therapy and diet have helped.

But the medication Oscar takes creates other complications.

“It can decrease muscle tone. He already has low muscle tone. It can slow down your thinking and make you tired and groggy. He already has problems with cognition,” Dr. Karen Keough said.

His mother was one of the first in Texas to fill a prescription for low THC cannabis oil.

She says she is eager to see if it can prevent his seizures, without the serious side effects.

Oscar’s neurologist says epilepsy patients are clamoring to try the oil.

But she warns fewer than half could see a meaningful benefit.

