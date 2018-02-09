VIDEO: Investigation underway after police shoot ‘dangerous fugitive’ in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A man police say is a “dangerous fugitive” is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot by police in Antioch.
KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the scene this morning.
Police say the man was wanted by several agencies and was shot during a pursuit that ended at a 76 gas station in the 4600 block of Golf Course Rd.
Video from the scene shows a gun near the suspect’s car parked at the gas station.
The shooting happened Thursday evening around 5:15 p.m. when at least one officer fired his weapon.
The suspect was taken to the hospital.
Information about his condition was not immediately available.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The shooting is under investigation by Antioch PD and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.
