VIDEO: Oakland Coliseum DMV office will remain closed through Feb. 19 after flooding

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Coliseum DMV will remain closed through Feb. 19 after flood and roof damage caused by copper thieves.

The DMV, located at 501 8th Ave, closed on Wednesday. Although the office will be closed, the location will continue to conduct scheduled driving tests.

The DMV will also honor appointments at other locations.

Oakland DMV closed

The nearest offices are: 
Oakland                       5300 Claremont Ave.,10 miles
Hayward                      150 Jackson St., 10 miles
San Francisco             1377 Fell St., 19 miles
Walnut Creek              1910 N. Broadway, 21 miles
San Mateo                   425 N. Amphlett Blvd., 26 miles
Customers also can renew vehicle registration at nearby DMV Now Self-Service Terminals:
Oakland DMV                         5300 Claremont Ave.
Hayward DMV                        150 Jackson St.
San Mateo DMV                     425 N. Amphlett Blvd.
Emeryville – Pak’n Save         3889 San Pablo Ave.
Alameda – Safeway                2227 South Shore Center
San Leandro – Pak’n Save     555 Floresta Blvd
Hayward – Safeway                22280 Foothill Blvd.
Fremont – Safeway                 39100 Argonaut Way
Statement from DMV:
The DMV apologizes for the inconvenience and reminds customers online services are available 24/7. By visiting www.dmv.ca.gov, they can renew their vehicle registration and driver license, complete a change of address, request a driver record and schedule an appointment. The website also will provide updates on the Oakland Coliseum office.

