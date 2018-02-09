OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Coliseum DMV will remain closed through Feb. 19 after flood and roof damage caused by copper thieves.

The DMV, located at 501 8th Ave, closed on Wednesday. Although the office will be closed, the location will continue to conduct scheduled driving tests.

The DMV will also honor appointments at other locations.

The nearest offices are:

Oakland 5300 Claremont Ave.,10 miles

Hayward 150 Jackson St., 10 miles

San Francisco 1377 Fell St., 19 miles

Walnut Creek 1910 N. Broadway, 21 miles

San Mateo 425 N. Amphlett Blvd., 26 miles

Customers also can renew vehicle registration at nearby DMV Now Self-Service Terminals:

Oakland DMV 5300 Claremont Ave.

Hayward DMV 150 Jackson St.

San Mateo DMV 425 N. Amphlett Blvd.

Emeryville – Pak’n Save 3889 San Pablo Ave.

Alameda – Safeway 2227 South Shore Center

San Leandro – Pak’n Save 555 Floresta Blvd

Hayward – Safeway 22280 Foothill Blvd.

Fremont – Safeway 39100 Argonaut Way

Statement from DMV:

The DMV apologizes for the inconvenience and reminds customers online services are available 24/7. By visiting www.dmv.ca.gov , they can renew their vehicle registration and driver license, complete a change of address, request a driver record and schedule an appointment. The website also will provide updates on the Oakland Coliseum office.