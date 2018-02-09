MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

COVINA (KRON/CNN) — Police in Los Angeles County have identified a man, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old exchange student from China.

The suspect is Glendale pastor Douglas Rivera.

Police say the man went to a hotel in Covina. Security cameras captured him on Wednesday night, authorities said.

A man was peering into the room of two 13-year-old girls, the video shows.

Minutes later, police say he made his way to the hotel to find the girls.

After sneaking in through the lobby, he knocked on their door.

The girls say they thought he was a chaperone. He forced his way inside and sexually assaulted one of the teens.

“Horrific for a pre-teen traveling without parents to be victim of this type of crime,” Lt. Rick Walczak said.

Police are still looking for the man, hoping to prevent anything like this from happening again.

