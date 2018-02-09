MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man is taking matters into his own hands to get back a stolen van after he says police were not able to do much to help.

The van vanished from a local rental company a few weeks ago.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio reported on Friday on how he found it and then fooled the thieves into giving it back.

“There was a lot of stuff,” Sharky Laguana said.

Laguana, the owner of Bandago, is talking about what happened when he and a co-worker confronted three people on Thursday night in a company van he says was stolen a few weeks ago.

The tale of his van and his moment as a detective all started a few weeks ago when this black van was rented out.

At the final day of the agreement, the driver called in and wanted to extend the contract by a month.

That is when Sharky thought something was not right.

“Not only concerned, I was fairly certain that was what was going on and the vehicles being used to commit more crimes, that is usually the only reason people want to keep them,” Laguana said. “Because, generally, if they’re taking the vehicle and they’re going to export it out of the country, they go to Mexico or wherever. And that has happened to us too, but we never hear another peep from them.”

When the van did not show up, Sharky says he called the police to report it stolen, but that’s when this story gets tricky.

The law, Sharky says, is not on the side of rental car companies.

“The issue is what the law requires for rental car companies. If a vehicle doesn’t return on time, we can’t just call the police and report it stolen,” Laguana said. “We have to wait five days past when it was due to be returned, then we have to send a certified letter.”

But then a break. Sharky says while stuck in traffic following a dentist appointment, he saw the van with its distinctive plates and decided to spring into action.

He and a co-worker followed the van to a restaurant, watched as the three ate, then called the police again when the van with three people headed to the Mission District.

But still, Sharky says they said they couldn’t help.

“We rolled the window down. David said, ‘Are you Linda?'” Laguana said. “And she said, ‘Why are you asking?’ And I said, ‘We’re from Bandago.’ And I was just at the police station and we just filed a stolen vehicle report….No doubt about it. It was a risky move.

Sharky admits playing the role of a police officer and confronting three people in his stolen vehicle was not a story his wife wanted to hear; he also has two kids.

“She did not like the story. The kids did. The kids loved it,” Laguana said.

He adds he would not recommend his actions for others, but feels for him, he did the right thing for the right reasons.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES