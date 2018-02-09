VIDEO: Twin sisters in Southern California give birth to twins on the same day

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

CHULA VISTA (KRON/CNN) — Twin sisters in Southern California gave birth to their babies just hours apart.

And this isn’t the first time they were pregnant at the same time.

Sisters Larisha and Sanisha had their babies within hours of each other in San Diego County.

They say they’ve always had a strong bond. The first time there were overlapping pregnancies.

It was two months apart. Then, it was eight months.

And now, it came right down to the same day.

The sisters say they’ve enjoyed sharing pregnancies.

But at least for now, they say there are no plans for more babies.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES