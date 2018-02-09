MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

HOUSTON (KRON/CNN) — A Texas woman drove her car off the third floor of a Houston parking garage early Friday morning and walked away without any injuries.

The Houston Fire Department is calling it a miracle.

They say the woman accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal, sending her SUV over the edge and crashing into a man’s apartment down below.

Incredibly, the man who lives there wasn’t injured either.

He happened to be sleeping on his couch instead of his bedroom at the time of the incident.

