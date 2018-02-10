CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attempts to set Chicago train on fire

CHICAGO (CNN)–Chicago police say a man threatened to set a commuter train on fire and moments later flames quickly spread.

Surveillance video shows three officers tussling with the 28-year-old David Ferguson. Officers were trying to get the suspect under control after he allegedly threatened to light himself on fire using paint thinner.

