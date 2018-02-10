CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attempts to set Chicago train on fire

CHICAGO (CNN)–Chicago police say a man threatened to set a commuter train on fire and moments later flames quickly spread.
Surveillance video shows three officers tussling with the 28-year-old David Ferguson. Officers were trying to get the suspect under control after he allegedly threatened to light himself on fire using paint thinner.
- 5TH SUSPECT WANTED IN DEADLY NORTH BAY HOME INVASIONS
- ARMED SUSPECTS AT-LARGE AFTER FREMONT HOME INVASION
- ARRESTS MADE IN SUSPICIOUS DEATH NEAR UNION SQUARE
- SAN RAFAEL MAN GOES MISSING DAY HE WAS TO VISIT FIANCÉ
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE