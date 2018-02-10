Co-workers buy car for single father who walked 11 miles a day for work

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — An Arkansas man wanting to provide for his young daughter used to walk 11 miles a day to get to and from work. But recently, the 21-year-old UPS employee’s co-workers came together to surprise him with his first car.

Trenton Lewis says he would get up in the middle of the night and walk about five and a half miles to work. He had to be at the UPS center in Little Rock by 4 a.m.

Sometimes he would get rides, but most of the time he just walked.

“I don’t want to miss work at all,” he said.

While he didn’t have a car, he did have a new job.

“I wanted to be with my daughter, to be able to support her. I wanted to be a father,” Lewis said.

For about the last seven months, he would wake up at midnight in order to make the trek and get to his job on time.

“I made it to work. I was never late,” Lewis said. “Doing this for my daughter, that’s all.”

“If someone has that type of determination, I’d be willing to help them,” UPS Clerk Kenneth Bryant said. “We just wanted to lend somebody a helping hand.”

Lewis didn’t tell many people how he got to the office, but Bryant found out.

“That’s a young man that wants to work and will do whatever it takes to be successful,” Bryant said.

He started asking around to see if coworkers would pitch in and buy Lewis a car.

“They were astonished that someone would get up at that time of morning, at night, and walk to work that far,” Bryant said.

To his amazement, they wanted to help.

“It caught on like wildfire,” Bryant explained.

Eventually, enough money was raised and in a Facebook Live video, they surprised Lewis with keys to a car.

“This is my first car,” Lewis said. “I have great, awesome coworkers.”

“I had no idea,” he added. “I guess they are very good secret holders.”

Now Lewis has his keys, a UPS keychain and a new car thanks to his co-workers.

“I knew things were going to get better if I kept coming to work so that’s just what I did,” Lewis said.

The car cost about $2,000. The co-workers say not everyone who gave money knew Lewis, they just heard the story and wanted to help out. They say a couple of retirees also gave money for the car.

