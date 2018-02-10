Concord Police find missing Girl Scout calmly selling cookies

CONCORD (KRON) — Police in Concord were searching for a missing girl Friday night, only to find her calm and collected, selling Girl Scout Cookies.

Concord PD posted a picture around 11:00 p.m. showing what happened.

They wrote that a “young entrepreneur” became separated from her mom while selling the cookies.

Officers quickly found her, just as she was before, happily pulling her wagon full of Thin Mints and Samosas.

Of course, the officers bough their fair share!

