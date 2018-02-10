Dozens of sightseers rescued from water taxi in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON/AP)– The U.S. Coast Guard says dozens of people were rescued from a water taxi that got stuck about a mile off California’s Berkeley Marina.
Petty Officer Cory Mendenhall said the agency received a call around 3 p.m. Saturday that a ferry carrying more than 40 people had run aground.
He said all passengers were safely on land and there were no reported injuries.
