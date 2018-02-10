Dozens of sightseers rescued from water taxi in Berkeley

Published:
BERKELEY, CA - NOVEMBER 13: A seagull sits on a lamp post as the sun sets at the Berkeley Marina November 13, 2007 in Berkeley, California. Clean up continues on oil soaked beaches as a criminal investigation is underway following a maritime accident with the container ship Cosco Busan striking the base of the Bay Bridge last Wednesday, releasing 58,000 gallons of oil into the bay. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BERKELEY (KRON/AP)– The U.S. Coast Guard says dozens of people were rescued from a water taxi that got stuck about a mile off California’s Berkeley Marina.

Petty Officer Cory Mendenhall said the agency received a call around 3 p.m. Saturday that a ferry carrying more than 40 people had run aground.

He said all passengers were safely on land and there were no reported injuries.

