Girl Scout sells cookies outside San Francisco cannabis club



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A 17-year-old Girl Scout who made headlines years ago for selling cookies in front of San Francisco cannabis dispensaries is back at it again.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal checked in with Danielle Lei on how her sales were going this year now that recreational marijuana is legal.

Lei began selling Girl Scout cookies outside Apothecarium in the Castro District, but she’s since switched locations to Apothecarium in the Marina neighborhood.

She sets up her cookie stand with the help of her mother, right in front of the dispensaries because she knows many patients want sugar.

Lei’s goal this year is to sell 600 boxes of cookies. In the past, she’s managed to sell 1800 boxes.

The proceeds go to city programs and other organizations.

“A portion is going to go to Kindergarten to College, but also when we’re selling out here, we’re trying to ask for donations to, for people to give boxes to Alzheimer’s Caregivers and that’s my troop’s special project.,” she said.

Alzheimer’s disease hits home for Lei. The disease claimed her father’s life more than three years ago.

Apothecarium’s general manager, Michael Caruso says his dispensary is in full support of Lei’s cause.

