Morgan Hill police arrest suspected package thief

MORGAN HILL (KRON)–On Friday Morgan Hill police arrested a woman suspected of stealing packages from a home.

According to the Morgan Hill Police Department, around 5:47 p.m. officers responded to the area of Butterfield Blvd. and San Pedro Ave. after receiving a report of two suspicious individuals suspected of mail theft.

The officer located the two people and found 39-year-old Morgan Hill resident, Michelle Duarte, carrying two packages under her arm.

Police say she gave multiple conflicting statements about why she had the packages and couldn’t identify the owner.

Duarte told the officer that “someone else” had stolen the packages from her friend’s neighbor and she was just trying to return them.

Despite traveling further away from the address on the packages Duarte maintained that she was only holding onto them until she could get in contact with the rightful owner, police said.

Officers were able to get in contact with the owner and confirmed that the packages were indeed stolen.

The victim was celebrating her birthday at Disneyland at the time of the incident.

Duarte was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of mail theft and possession of stolen property.