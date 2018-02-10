Multiple lanes closed on I-880 in Oakland after elderly man struck, killed

OAKLAND (KRON)– Multiple lanes are blocked on Interstate 880 in Oakland after an elderly man was struck and killed by a motorist.
According to California Highway Patrol’s Oakland division, two to four lanes are blocked on northbound I-880 south of 29th.
CHP hopes to reopen the lanes by 9:45 p.m.
Lanes estimated to be open in 20 minutes #EastBayTraffic
— CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 11, 2018
2-4 lanes closed, I-880NB, s/of 29th, after elderly man struck by motorist. No estimated time of opening #eastbaytraffic pic.twitter.com/t4SPwtGK4p
— CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 11, 2018
