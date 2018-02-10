Small earthquake strikes near Monterey Bay

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA (KRON) — A small earthquake struck California’s central coast Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 2.5 magnitude quake hit the San Juan Bautista area at 7:52 a.m., USGS officials reported.

This is about 20 miles, or a 30-minute drive inland from the Monterey Bay.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

KRON4 has complete earthquake coverage in our Earthquake Section on KRON4.com.

