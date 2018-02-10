Small earthquake strikes near Monterey Bay

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA (KRON) — A small earthquake struck California’s central coast Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The 2.5 magnitude quake hit the San Juan Bautista area at 7:52 a.m., USGS officials reported.
This is about 20 miles, or a 30-minute drive inland from the Monterey Bay.
No injuries or damage have been reported.
KRON4 has complete earthquake coverage in our Earthquake Section on KRON4.com.
- 5TH SUSPECT WANTED IN DEADLY NORTH BAY HOME INVASIONS
- ARMED SUSPECTS AT-LARGE AFTER FREMONT HOME INVASION
- ARRESTS MADE IN SUSPICIOUS DEATH NEAR UNION SQUARE
- SAN RAFAEL MAN GOES MISSING DAY HE WAS TO VISIT FIANCÉ
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE