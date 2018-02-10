VIDEO: 7 injured after hot air balloon crashes in Australia

By Published:


AUSTRALIA (KRON)– Wild weather made for dangerous conditions, when a hot air balloon crash-landed in Australia.

Seven passengers were injured when the balloon slammed into the ground with 15 tourists and the pilot onboard.

The Australian authorities are now investigating what caused the dangerous accident.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s