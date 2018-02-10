VIDEO: 7 injured after hot air balloon crashes in Australia

AUSTRALIA (KRON)– Wild weather made for dangerous conditions, when a hot air balloon crash-landed in Australia.
Seven passengers were injured when the balloon slammed into the ground with 15 tourists and the pilot onboard.
The Australian authorities are now investigating what caused the dangerous accident.
