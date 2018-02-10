VIDEO: Foster parent admits to hurting baby with 35 broken bones

INDIANA (CNN) — A foster parent in Indianapolis admitted to injuring a 2-month-old baby in his care, and child welfare advocates are calling the case alarming.

Doctors discovered that the baby had bruises on her body and 35 broken bones from her ribs to her hands, and now her foster parent is charged with neglect and battery.

Inside Riley Hospital for Children is where doctors knew something was wrong with a two-month-old baby girl placed in foster care.

Doctors took X-rays and saw she had 35 broken bones, and other injuries to her hands, legs, feet, and back.

According to court documents, her foster parent Kyle Rice, eventually told investigators that he caused those injuries.

Sharon Pierce runs the Villages of Indiana, which is a non profit that provides child and family services.

“it’s certainly very tragic…. children five and under are at the greatest risk of child abuse and neglect,” she said.

Rice reportedly told investigators he was home with the baby one day and she was fussy.

Court documents say, “He tried to give her a bottle, but she was spitting it out. He then changed her diaper and she pooped while he was changing it… He held her, but she continued to cry and wouldn’t calm down.”

He admitted to investigators he squeezed her really hard, bent her legs backwards, grabbed her hands and feet and squeezed them in his hands.

He says he was frustrated.

“Being a parent is the most difficult job but that doesn’t excuse maltreating a child and that’s what happened here,” Pierce said.

Rice’s wife told investigators she had no idea about the injuries.

She says she works full time while her husband stays home with the kids.

They have been foster parents for some time and even adopted three children.

